Duane Wilcox wins Illinois Owned Draft Team Horse Show competition

By Alessandra Pontbriand
newschannel20.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - All week long at the Illinois State Fair, horse shows are contested at the Coliseum. Sunday night one of the competitions showcased eight competitors who were all Illinois residents. After trotting around the Coliseum a few times, each horse was inspected by the judges and Duane Wilcox from Grey Thunder Percherons in Homer Glen, Ill. won first place. He says it's was an awesome experience taking home the grand prize.

