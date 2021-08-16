Cancel
Virginia State

Police: Va. man faces many charges after 2-county pursuit

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
FRIES, Va. -- A southwest Virginia man was charged with more than a dozen counts this weekend following altercations with authorities across two counties that included shots being fired.

Virginia State Police say Brandon A. Goad of Fries was arrested following a series of events that began Friday evening in a convenience store parking lot. He's being held without bond.

The pursuit covered Carroll and Grayson counties.

Police say at one point Goad fired at Grayson deputies and one deputy returned fire. No one was shot.

Charges against Goad include assault against a family member, brandishing a firearm and traffic-related counts.

