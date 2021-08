The Golden State Warriors have big plans for the 2021-22 season. The Bay Area’s team will have old and new faces rocking the blue and gold this year. One familiar face that everyone is excited to see back with the team is Andre Iguodala. In the past, he was the x-factor and played an essential part in winning championships. This year he isn’t that person, although he will still play a substantial role in helping the team be successful.