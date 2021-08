As the ground began to tremble in the rural mountains of southwestern Haiti, books and dishes crashed to the floor inside Madeleine Maceno-Avignon's home. More than 2,000 miles away in Minnesota, Maceno-Avignon's daughter, Norka Avignon Petersen, frantically dialed her mother after hearing the news, desperately hoping she was safe in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that leveled much of the region Aug. 14.