Andrade El Idolo Hits Back At Critics Of His Match With Kenny Omega At TripleMania XXIX
Andrade El Idolo has hit back at criticism of his match with Kenny Omega at Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX event in Mexico City. Several fans on Twitter pointed out that Andrade promised to have a “5+ Star Match” with Omega in a pre-match interview. However, the match underwhelmed in the eyes of Dave Meltzer and many fans – criticism that Andrade felt is unfair. Meltzer told on the Wrestling Observer Radio, “It felt like Kenny Omega was working to have a really good match, but Andrade was working to have only a good match.”www.wrestlinginc.com
Comments / 0