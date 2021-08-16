Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Getting kids back to school with 'Challenge 2 Change' backpack giveaway

By Michelle Richardson
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUNYD_0bSh06EV00

MUSIC, FOOD, and FUN all apart of the summer send off for mentoring programs across Baltimore City.

LAMONT LLOYD Is one of dozens of students who came out to the Community Take over where Leaders of ‘Challenge 2 Change’ and ‘We, Our, Us’ supplied dozens of backpacks, school supplies,she food and for families across the city.

They say they wanted to offer support to students, many returning to class in person for the first time in over a year.

They call the celebration an example of the community engagement pillar of mayor Scott’s crime prevention plan.

Emphasizing the importance of outreach.

Organizers goal was to help bridge the gap for parents — and relieve a bit of the stress that comes with a new year, considering the challenging year before.

Students say they were excited to celebrate the end of a productive summer, looking forward to the year ahead.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#School Supplies#Back To School#Challenge 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy