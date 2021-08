Artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, data mining and IoT are current buzzwords that users as well as software developers believe are in the land of unlimited possibilities. But at the latest when the data protection officer brings the requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Federal Data Protection Act (BDSG) into play, all those involved quickly land on the ground again. Because if a software does not meet these requirements, in the worst case it is considered defective. The view is therefore all too widespread: IT and data protection simply do not go together.