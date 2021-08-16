Cancel
NBA

Cam Thomas scores 36 points, Nets beat Spurs 104-100

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 36 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 on Sunday in the NBA Summer. Thomas, the former LSU player selected 27th overall in the NBA draft, was 11 of 25 from the field and made all 11 of his foul shots. Thomas was coming off a 31-point performance Thursday night that including the winning 3-pointer in sudden-death double overtime against Washington Wizards.

Related
NBAInsideHoops

Brooklyn Nets sign rookie guard Cam Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Cam Thomas, the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Thomas (6’4”, 210) spent one year at LSU, where he appeared in and started 29 games, recording averages of 23.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34.0 minutes per game. Thomas scored 25 or more points 16 times in his lone collegiate season, representing the most 25-point games for a freshman in the SEC over the last 25 seasons, and was the leading scorer among all NCAA Division I freshmen. He led the nation in free throws made (194), led the SEC in free-throw percentage (88.2 percent) and finished first in the SEC and seventh in the nation in field goals made (203). Thomas also appeared in both of LSU’s NCAA Tournament games, averaging 28.5 points per contest. The 19-year-old native of Chesapeake, Va., earned All-SEC First Team honors, All-SEC Freshman team honors and was an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Cam Thomas shows promise for Nets

LAS VEGAS — When Brooklyn drafted Cameron Thomas, he was billed as instant offense, a volume scorer with so-so efficiency and iffy shot selection. He was as advertised. And then some. Thomas struggled mightily in the first half of Monday’s Las Vegas Summer League opener, as the Nets fell behind...
NBAchatsports.com

Cam Thomas scores 17 in Summer League debut but Nets lose to Grizzlies

The Nets two first rounders had decent debuts Monday in Brooklyn’s Summer League opener but after a back-and-forth contest in Las Vegas, the Grizzlies prevailed, 91-84. Thomas, who the Nets took at No. 27, finished with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting (1-of-6 from deep) in 25 minutes off the bench. The 6’4” shooting guard, who led the NCAA in free throws last year at LSU, went to the line eight times, making six, often fearlessly.
NBAchatsports.com

Cam Thomas hits buzzer beater in 2OT to lead Nets past Wizards, finishes with 31

With the shot clock running down in the sudden death second overtime and the Wizards Corey Kispert guarding him tightly, Cam Thomas momentarily lost his handle, quickly recovered, spun and launched a 28-foot one-legged runner from the left wing... Swish, splash, game! Nets win!. Then as he turned and walked...
NBAchatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets experiment with Cam Thomas off the bench

Most first-round picks are immediate starters in Las Vegas Summer League, but not Cam Thomas. The Brooklyn Nets are using a forward-thinking approach with the rookie’s development, making him the Summer League sixth man. Thomas, 19, tallied 22 points and four assists off the bench in Brooklyn’s 97-91 win over...
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Nets rookie Cam Thomas hits winner in NBA summer league win

LAS VEGAS — This is what Cam Thomas does. He gets buckets. He hits winners. And Thursday he hit a 3-pointer to force a second overtime, then topped that with the sudden-death winning trey in the Nets’ thrilling 84-81 summer league victory over the Wizards at Cox Pavilion. After hitting...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nets: Cam Thomas’ dominant Summer League proves Brooklyn got a steal

The Brooklyn Nets might’ve entered the 2021 NBA Draft and offseason with the intent of adding more rebounding and defense, but they had to deviate from that philosophy when LSU’s Cam Thomas remained available after 26 picks. The Nets made him the first of two first-round selections, with North Carolina...
NBABrooklyn Daily Eagle

Nets rookie Cam Thomas learning on the job

While Nets general manager Sean Marks continues to stockpile talent via trades, free agency and re-signing key players to help Brooklyn to its first-ever NBA title, his initial pick in last month’s draft appears to be a keeper as well. Cam Thomas, selected 27th overall by the Nets on July...
NBANBA

Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Cam Thomas is Clutch in Win Over Washington

Cam Thomas took his impressive start at NBA Summer League to an entirely different level on Thursday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets rookie forced a sudden death second overtime with a 3-pointer, then won it with another to finish with 31 points as the Nets beat the Washington Wizards, 84-81. “You...
NBANBA

Las Vegas Summer League: Thomas' big night carries Nets past Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday. While San Antonio held the lead for the first 28 minutes, there were four ties and seven lead changes over the final 12 minutes. In a back-and-forth game, neither club led by more than three points in the fourth quarter until the final 30 seconds, with Brooklyn finishing the game on a 13-6 run.
NBAWAVY News 10

Former Oscar Smith star Cam Thomas scores 36 for Nets in Summer League outing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WAVY) — Cameron Thomas continues to show why he may have been one of the steals of last month’s NBA Draft. The former star at Oscar Smith High School and the famed Oak Hill Academy led the Brooklyn Nets’ Summer League squad with 36 points in their 104-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Thomas was also a perfect 11 for 11 from the free throw line.
NBANew York Post

Nets rookie Cam Thomas lighting it up after controversial draft fall

LAS VEGAS – With Nets guard Cam Thomas entering Sunday as the highest-scoring rookie in Summer League, it begs a simple question. “People always want to doubt me and doubt my ability to score the ball,” said Thomas, who is only getting more comfortable by the day. “My progress has been great. I’ve been getting better game-to-game, getting a better feel for the game, feel for the pace…I think I’m doing real well.”
NBAnetsdaily.com

Cam Thomas finishes Summer League top scorer among rookies, Nets fall to Raptors, 86-72

Despite dropping their consolation game to the Raptors, 86-72, and ending with an overall record of 3-2, Brooklyn left Las Vegas feeling good and why not?. Cam Thomas, the Nets’ 27th pick in the 2021 Draft, had a historic run with Brooklyn. Thomas proved he was one of the best scorers in his draft class and an early favorite as the steal of the draft.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Kings' Davion Mitchell, Nets' Cam Thomas named co-MVPs of NBA Summer League

According to the Association's website, Mitchell averaged 10.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.1% from three-point land and 42.3% overall from the field. Per the Summer League stats, Thomas led all scorers with 27 points per game and also averaged two assists and 1.8 rebounds. He shot 36% from beyond the arc and 42.3% from the field.
NBAYardbarker

Did the Nets get a late-round draft steal in Cam Thomas?

One of the biggest winners from the 2021 NBA Summer League was Cam Thomas. After surprisingly slipping in the first round where the Brooklyn Nets ended his fall at No. 27 overall, Thomas put on a show in Las Vegas on his way to winning NBA Summer League Co-MVP alongside No. 9 pick Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings. In four games for the Nets, Thomas averaged 27.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 36% on three-pointers.

