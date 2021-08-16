TKO: “Old” lefties giving Cardinals a boost

If there is a better way to sum up the Cubs’ 2021 season, I don’t know it. In the bottom of the 3rd, Ian Happ lined a single to right field with two outs and runners on second and third. The first runner scored easily, and the second runner was scoring as Happ slipped, and was thrown out trying to get back to first base. It was a nifty/embarrassing play, but not really a huge deal, since two runs had scored and the Cubs were now up 3-0: