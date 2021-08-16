Cancel
Baseball

TKO: “Old” lefties giving Cardinals a boost

By Martin Kilcoyne
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is talking veteran lefthanded pitchers. When the Cardinals acquired Jon Lester and J A Happ at the trade deadline, the baseball experts scoffed at it, saying they were both old and done as pitchers. Lester and Happ have now made three starts each for the Cards and the team has been energized, currently riding a six game winning streak. Maybe the “old” pitchers are showing showing new tricks in helping the Cardinals back into the playoff chase.

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

