TKO: “Old” lefties giving Cardinals a boost
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is talking veteran lefthanded pitchers. When the Cardinals acquired Jon Lester and J A Happ at the trade deadline, the baseball experts scoffed at it, saying they were both old and done as pitchers. Lester and Happ have now made three starts each for the Cards and the team has been energized, currently riding a six game winning streak. Maybe the “old” pitchers are showing showing new tricks in helping the Cardinals back into the playoff chase.fox2now.com
Comments / 0