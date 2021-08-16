Two tropical depressions churning in the Atlantic

The tropics wrapping up the weekend on a busy note. Grace was formed early Saturday morning, and Tropical Depression Eight was formed late Sunday night just east of Bermuda.

As of the latest advisory at 11 PM update, Grace still has 35 mph winds, which is helping to keep this system as a tropical depression. It's located about 120 miles east- southeast of Santo Domingo Dominican Republic, moving to the west at 15 mph. A strong ridge of high pressure to the north (the same one fueling heat and humidity in the Piedmont) will continue to steer it to the west for the next few days.

Grace is expected to take a track pretty similar to Fred across Caribbean Islands and then take a curve westward. The high terrain and land will aid in keeping Grace as a tropical depression, but once it re-enters the warm Gulf waters, it is forecast to strengthen.

Unlike Grace, Tropical Depression Eight showed promising signs of organization starting Sunday morning and continued to organize itself and strengthen throughout the day. As this storm continues to trek south, it is very likely to continue to strengthen.

Tropical Depression Eight's track takes a curve south and then southwestward through the midweek.

It's still way too early to know any details on if Tropical Depression Eight will affect the Piedmont, but the WFMY News 2 Weather Team will be tracking it for you.

Grace is our 7th named storm of the year, so far, in the Atlantic. Only one storm so far this year has reached hurricane strength, and that was Elsa.

As expected, the tropics have quickly gotten a bit busier as we've entered August, which is typical. Our busiest months for tropical activity are usually August and September, so we'll be watching the motion in the ocean closely.