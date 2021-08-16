Shelter-in-place order issued in La Porte, Seabrook after residents report odor, airborne irritant, city officials say

A shelter-in-place order was issued in La Porte on Sunday night.

It's unclear how long it will be in place.

La Porte residents are being asked to go inside and turn their air conditioners off.

La Porte Emergency Management said it got calls from residents who were reporting an odor and an airborne irritant, which prompted emergency officials to issue the order.

As of 11 p.m., an all-clear had not been issued.

La Porte OEM said Harris County Pollution Control was responding to the area to conduct air monitoring and help find the source of the odor.

City officials said to call 281-471-3811 for non-emergencies.

The city of Seabrook issued a shelter-in-place , too.

Seabrook officials said more information would be provided soon.

