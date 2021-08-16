Tim Tebow had an even worse block than the one that went viral in his Jaguars debut
The Tim Tebow tight end experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars doesn’t seem to be going well. The 34-year-old former quarterback was fourth-string (with two other players) on the initial Jacksonville depth chart, and proceeded to not look good in the team’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night. Tebow played 16 snaps (with no special teams contributions, something that’s important to note for players competing for roster spots), and he had a block that went viral.thecomeback.com
