Tim Tebow had an even worse block than the one that went viral in his Jaguars debut

Tim Tebow was a great college football player and a below-average pro. That doesn't make him much different than hundreds of his peers every year. By Labor Day, NFL rosters are cut in half, meaning dozens of players on every team will be out of work. They were all elite college players or they wouldn't have even sniffed a training camp invite. It just so happened that Tebow was a legendary college athlete and perhaps the most famous of the last 25 years. Thus, when Tebow was released this week by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, it registered as massive news.