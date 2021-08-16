Christopher, Sengun, Lamb pace Rockets in summer loss to Magic

With rookie sensation and No. 2 overall draft pick Jalen Green sidelined again (as expected) by a minor hamstring injury, the Houston Rockets didn’t have nearly enough offense in Sunday’s 89-76 loss (box score) to Orlando at the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League. The Rockets are now 2-0 in games that Green has finished, and 0-2 when he does not.

The Rockets were led Sunday by rookie guard Josh Christopher, who scored a game-high 22 points in 29 minutes. However, he shot just 7-of-19 (36.8%) from the field, and he committed seven turnovers. Meanwhile, big man Alperen Sengun had 13 points (50.0% FG), 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 24 minutes. Sengun and Christopher were picked at No. 16 and No. 24, respectively, in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft.

Second-year forward Anthony Lamb scored 17 points, including five makes from 3-point range in the first half. For much of the game, that kept Houston at least within striking distance of the Magic, who were led by 15 points from second-year guard Cole Anthony. Both Orlando and Houston are now 2-2, with one final summer game to be played for both teams on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Overall, it was a forgettable game for the Rockets, who shot 33.3% from the field, 22.0% on 3-pointers (9-of-41), and 23 total turnovers. Houston had a new starting backcourt in Tremont Waters and Armoni Brooks, who each made their summer league debuts on Sunday, but they combined to shoot just 3-of-17 from the field (17.6%).

See below for Sunday’s postgame reaction by Christopher, Lamb, and summer head coach Will Weaver. The Rockets will finish up 2021 summer league action on Tuesday afternoon versus Portland (2-2), with tipoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Central on ESPNEWS.

