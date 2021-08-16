Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethalto, IL

Hundreds mourn Metro East family killed in crash

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 6 days ago

BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people gathered in the Metro east Sunday night after three members of the same family were killed in a car crash. The photos of John, Melissa and their 12-year-old son Dominic were displayed on the football field at the high school in Bethalto. Hundreds of people lit candles for the Cafazza family whose lives were cut short by a speeding driver, running through a stop sign. Watch above for the vigil.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethalto, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Society
City
Bethalto, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Bethalto, IL
Crime & Safety
Bethalto, IL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro East#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Winds increasing along coast as Henri nears, warnings changed. Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region. Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy