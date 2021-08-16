Cancel
Tropical Storm Henri forms in the Atlantic near Bermuda

By Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsX5z_0bSgyTF500

Tropical Storm Henri formed this afternoon approximately 145 miles to the southeast of Bermuda. As of 8 p.m. Monday evening, Henri has 40 mph sustained winds and is moving south-southwest at 5 mph based on the latest data released by the National Hurricane Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2mBy_0bSgyTF500

Henri is not expected to pose a threat to Florida. Instead, it will be stuck in a region of weak steering currents, making a loop pattern off the eastern coast of the United States through the upcoming weekend as a tropical storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXO0s_0bSgyTF500

For the latest on this storm and more count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated online and on air. Though Henri isn’t a direct threat to Florida, now is a good time of year to be ready for hurricane season. Not sure how to get started? Check out our free online hurricane guide here.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
