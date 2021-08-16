Tropical Storm Henri forms in the Atlantic near Bermuda

Tropical Storm Henri formed this afternoon approximately 145 miles to the southeast of Bermuda. As of 8 p.m. Monday evening, Henri has 40 mph sustained winds and is moving south-southwest at 5 mph based on the latest data released by the National Hurricane Center.

Henri is not expected to pose a threat to Florida. Instead, it will be stuck in a region of weak steering currents, making a loop pattern off the eastern coast of the United States through the upcoming weekend as a tropical storm.

For the latest on this storm and more count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated online and on air. Though Henri isn’t a direct threat to Florida, now is a good time of year to be ready for hurricane season. Not sure how to get started? Check out our free online hurricane guide here.