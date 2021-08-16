Everything You Need To Know About Publix's New 'Chickenless' Tenders

Chipotle is getting on board with the popular trend of fast food restaurants adding more plant-based items to their menus. Burger King, Dunkin', and Taco Bell, just to name a few, have all increased their vegetarian offerings in recent years, and now the popular Mexican chain has just announced they will be joining the fun with the launch of their new plant-based chorizo. This new vegan protein will be released at a select number of participating test locations in Denver and Indianapolis, so customers in these locations can be the first to give this innovative new product a try (via PR Newswire).