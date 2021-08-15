Indianapolis 21, Carolina 18

Record: 8-4 Postseason: Orange Bowl, 41-27 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M. During the pandemic shortened 2020 season, UNC had one of the best offenses in the nation. The Heels ranked fifth nationally, averaging almost 540 yards per game. They scored 68 touchdowns, good for third in the nation behind Alabama and BYU. QB Sam Howell threw for over 3500 yards with 30 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. That was good enough for second team All-ACC. With Trevor Lawrence in the NFL now, Howell is undoubtedly the top QB in the ACC.