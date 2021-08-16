Cancel
Mets drubbed, 14-4, as Dodgers finish series sweep

By MATTHEW ROBERSON
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — On the 56th anniversary of the Beatles’ famous concert at Shea Stadium, it was the Mets who needed help. They needed somebody to help them figure out Max Scherzer, the Dodgers’ recent acquisition who stifled the Mets en route to a 14-4 Los Angeles victory. Scherzer shoved for six innings and Max Muncy clobbered two nearly identical home runs. The Mets couldn’t stop the Dodgers’ offensive parade, beginning their NL West gauntlet run by getting swept at home.

