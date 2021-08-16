Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Greenwood FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENWOOD COUNTY At 1036 PM CDT, Excessive runoff from earlier heavy rainfall will continue to cause some minor flooding problems across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Eureka, Eureka Airport, Piedmont and Eureka City Lake.