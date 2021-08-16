Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Greenwood FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENWOOD COUNTY At 1036 PM CDT, Excessive runoff from earlier heavy rainfall will continue to cause some minor flooding problems across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Eureka, Eureka Airport, Piedmont and Eureka City Lake.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piedmont, KS
County
Greenwood County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eureka City#Vehicles#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Winds increasing along coast as Henri nears, warnings changed. Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region. Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy