Get This Amazing All-new Beats Studio Buds For Your iPhone At $130

theappletech.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is now offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds in all three styles for $129.95. Normally selling for $150, this is the first Amazon price cut to date, with today’s offer lowering the price for only the second time overall to set a new all-time low. Beats’ new Studio Buds, which debuted earlier this summer as the company’s latest audio offering, come in three different styles and feature a truly wireless design suitable for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Along with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, there’s also Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that extends battery life to 24 hours, and IPX4 water resistance.

www.theappletech.net

