Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam For Your iMac Is Available For $130 ($40 OFF)
The Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam is currently available for $129.99 on Amazon. Normally, you’d pay $170, but today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, saving you 24% off the going rate and $20 off our previous mention. The Logitech StreamCam lives up to its name by upgrading your Twitch setup with 1080p 60FPS recording while also bringing those benefits to Zoom calls and more. You’ll find adjustable exposure settings, stereo microphones, and a compact design to keep your setup streamlined and clutter-free, as well as Mac and Windows support via USB-C connectivity.www.theappletech.net
Comments / 0