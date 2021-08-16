Call of Duty League Championship will require COVID-19 vaccinations and masks for attendees
Call of Duty League 2021 Championship Weekend is approaching and ahead of the big event, which takes place from August 19-22, Activision has updated its health and safety protocol. Due to the rising rate of COVID-19 cases across the country, and especially in Los Angeles County where the event is held, all Champs attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR or antigen test that’s within 72 hours of attendance.apptrigger.com
