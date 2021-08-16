ISU SPECIAL TEAMS: Harwood, Reiner have synergy on Sycamores

Indiana State long-snapper Wyatt Harwood and punter Travis Reiner have put some time in together.

Both have been part of the Sycamores’ program almost from the start of the Curt Mallory regime in 2017. Harwood has played in all but one game of the Mallory era, taking over for heralded long-snapper Josh Appel starting with the 2017 season.

“Wyatt has been really sound and a valuable asset for us. He hasn’t missed a beat,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.

Reiner came a year later after he punted for one season at College of the Canyons.

The two are very rarely separated, which makes sense given how important their chemistry is on the field. They make sure they have a chemistry off it too.

“When I was the new guy, I was making friendships, and once we became starters, we hung out even more. That synergy has just increased ever since. We’re best friends, we hang out, I think being in a friendship like that is motivating,” said Reiner, who also noted that the two do short snaps in their apartment.

In the long snapper world, the participants often go to camps to hone their game, even into college. Harwood, though, has not felt the need to do that.

“I just run with Travis. We spent the whole summer in Terre Haute and for the last three years we go three times a week for an hour or hour-and-a-half just snapping and kicking. We really get our craft together,” Harwood said.

Reiner averaged 37.3 yards per punt in 2019, though 19 of his 65 punts were downed inside the 20. Both feel good that Reiner’s very crucial role in determining field position for ISU’s defense will be stout in 2021.

“Travis is a real pro. If we can get it into pooch range, he can get it inside the 10, I’m going to do my job and then the defense does theirs, and we’ll be good. I think our field position is going to be a strength this season,” Harwood said.

Harwood and Reiner don’t just work together in the punt game. Reiner is also the holder for the place-kickers and there’s been some extra work there given that kicking heir apparent Alan Selzer kicks lefty.

“I’ve had to learn left-side holding. With the new challenge, we’ve been challenging extra. It’s the same for Wyatt, but it still works differently, because I have to catch the snap at a different angle,” Reiner explained.

Both Harwood and Reiner are being listed under a second position in 2021, just in case COVID-19 rears its ugly head. Harwood is listed as a running back, Reiner as a defensive back. Both are there in case of emergency.

ISU should be experienced elsewhere in special teams. Though the return game took a big hit when Dakota Caton tore his ACL, there are four Sycamores who have returned kicks or punts for the team, including Daijon Collins, Michael Haupert, Dante Hendrix and Rontrez Morgan. The former three had return duties in 2019, Morgan last returned kicks in 2018.

The kicking game will have a new face. Selzer was battling Connor Tierney for the place-kicking spot, but it appears that Selzer is the likeliest candidate. He’s been accurate and has taken more reps in recent practices.