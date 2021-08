Aug. 17—DECATUR — Millikin President Jim Reynolds credits student workers, from resident assistants to tutors to mentors, with making the university run smoothly. "These are the students that help us with new students and returning students," Reynolds said. "They're the resident assistants in the residence halls, they work with students across campus. We're just really here to say 'thanks.' It's important to let them know how important they are. They're our first line of help for our students and they provide a lot of opportunity for us to know if we need to modify things. This is a lot of confidence, having these guys to help us out."