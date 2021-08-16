Cancel
Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 50-41: 49ers' George Kittle falls to 50, Trent Williams returns at 42

By Jelani Scott
NFL
 6 days ago

Blame nagging lower body injuries for Kittle’s descension out of the Top 10. Still, the fiery 49ers tight end found his way into the Top 50 despite playing in only eight games. Kittle again proved he's the NFL's best blocker at his position while recording a respectable 48 receptions (63 targets) for 634 yards and two TDs before landing on season-ending IR. His journey back to the top of “TE Mountain” should be fun to watch.

www.nfl.com

George Kittle
Trent Williams
#49ers#Nos#American Football#Bucs#Patriots#Dpoy#Ngs#Broncos Db#Panthers#Cmc#Super Bowl Lv#Ol#Pro Bowler#Niners#Pff#Cbs
