Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 50-41: 49ers' George Kittle falls to 50, Trent Williams returns at 42

There's no reasonable debate to be had as to who is the No.1 tight end in fantasy football across all formats. Travis Kelce is the four-time defending TE1, with a measly TE2 finish in 2017. Until we see otherwise, he remains as the set-in-stone first tight end off the board in your drafts. The real questions are: Should he be taken in the first round, and should George Kittle or Darren Waller be next in line at the position?