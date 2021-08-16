Suspect, 22, Being Held on Murder Charge in Death of Vista Man Shot in His Home

The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a Vista man in his home last weekend, the department said Sunday.

The authorities took Jheran Beverson into custody Saturday, booking him at 7:46 p.m. in connection with the murder of Shannon Betz, 52, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Beverson was being held without bail at the Vista Detention Center, according to jail records.

A roommate found Betz dead at their residence in the 1100 block of Delpy View Point around 9:15 p.m. Aug. 8, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Betz suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities ruled his death was ruled a homicide, Seiver said.

The lieutenant did not release a motive for the killing.