Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vista, CA

Suspect, 22, Being Held on Murder Charge in Death of Vista Man Shot in His Home

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0s8a_0bSgviHd00
The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a Vista man in his home last weekend, the department said Sunday.

The authorities took Jheran Beverson into custody Saturday, booking him at 7:46 p.m. in connection with the murder of Shannon Betz, 52, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Beverson was being held without bail at the Vista Detention Center, according to jail records.

A roommate found Betz dead at their residence in the 1100 block of Delpy View Point around 9:15 p.m. Aug. 8, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Betz suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities ruled his death was ruled a homicide, Seiver said.

The lieutenant did not release a motive for the killing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Vista, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Deputy Rescues Vista Woman, 87, from House Fire Allegedly Set by Her Son

An 87-year-old Vista resident had to be rescued from her burning home Friday after her son allegedly set fire to the residence while high on some sort of drug. The woman made a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. to report that her son was behaving violently in her residence in the 1300 block of Teelin Avenue and threatening to burn the house down, according to sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Bay Terraces Hit-and-Run

A 63-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, police said Saturday. The woman was walking across Paradise Valley Road in the middle of the 7800 block at 9:29 p.m. Friday when a vehicle traveling westbound struck her and fled the scene, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
El Cajon, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

1 Dead, 3 Seriously Hurt When Speeding Honda Civic Hits Light Pole in El Cajon

A driver was killed and his three passengers suffered serious injuries when a speeding Honda Civic crashed into a traffic light pole early Saturday morning in El Cajon. The black 2018 Honda Civic was going eastbound on Navajo Road at Fletcher Parkway, where the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and it struck the light pole, said El Cajon Police Lt. Darrin Forster.
Carlsbad, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Woman Injured in Carlsbad I-5 Traffic Collision

A woman was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision on northbound Interstate 5 Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said. A 2021 Blue Chevrolet Silverado collided with a black Mercedes sedan at 12:42 p.m. Saturday near Carlsbad Village Drive, according to a CHP incident log. The Mercedes driver told officers her...
La Mesa, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Semi-Truck Hydroplanes, Crashes on I-8 Ramp in La Mesa

An 18-wheel semi-truck lost control and hydroplaned on a freeway ramp Saturday, spilling fuel after hitting the center divider, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 6:08 a.m. Saturday on the westbound Interstate 8 transition ramp to southbound State Route 125, according to a CHP incident log. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy