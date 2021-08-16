Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

As US leaves Afghanistan, protesters gather at Lafayette Square near the White House

By Justin Hinton
WJLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — With the Taliban taking control of Kabul as the US prepares to leave Afghanistan, frustration poured out at a protest at Lafayette Square Sunday. "Why did you introduce us to all these progressive ideas? Why did you introduce us to liberty, to freedom, to freedom of speech, to right to life, right to education, right to work, and now you're handing us back over to Taliban?" said Spouzhmai Akberzai.

wjla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafayette Square#Protest Riot#Taliban#George Mason University#The Cato Institute#Afghans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin won’t enforce US law requiring Americans pay $2,000 or more to flee Afghanistan, official says

The State Department clarified that U.S. citizens seeking to leave Afghanistan will not be required to pay for evacuation from Afghanistan despite existing United States law requiring “that evacuation assistance to private U.S. citizens or third country nationals be provided ‘on a reimbursable basis to the maximum extent practicable,’” an unnamed department spokesman said on Thursday, according to The New York Post.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Taiwan, Israel, Japan will get the message behind Biden’s neglect of US allies in Afghanistan

Historians aren’t actually sure that Nero caused or neglected a fire that consumed much of ancient Rome. Historians, however much they’d like to, won’t be able to deny that President Biden bears full responsibility for America’s humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, and our neglect of the tens of thousands who aided us and now face torture and death from the Taliban.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
POTUSWashington Post

Trump & Co. engineered the pullout from Afghanistan. Now they criticize it.

The Biden administration, as I’ve argued, deserves plenty of blame for its precipitous and ill-planned exit from Afghanistan. Naturally, a sense of decency and consistency has not prevented former president Donald Trump and his minions from adding their voices to the chorus of criticism, even though they themselves designed this exit strategy and lauded it until the last moment. We are now being treated to the contemptible spectacle of people who sent the airplane into a nosedive complaining about the resulting crash.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Pentagon seems to contradict the White House on Americans in Afghanistan unable to leave

The Pentagon seemed to contradict the White House on whether Americans currently in Afghanistan are able to leave the country.Politico’s Andrew Desiderio reported that US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress that Americans in Afghanistan were being beaten by the Taliban and that the secretary called it “unacceptable”.NEW: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a briefing call with House lawmakers just now said Americans have been beaten by the Taliban in Kabul, according to multiple people on the call. Austin called it “unacceptable.”— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 20, 2021Politico’s Lauren Seligman later asked Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby about...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Afghanistan war neocons like George W. Bush would like you to know this isn't their fault

The neoconservatives who launched the war in Afghanistan would very much like you to know the war’s ignominious ending is someone else's fault. In The Atlantic, Tom Nichols wrote a piece titled, “Afghanistan Is Your Fault,” saying the loss of the war should be blamed on American voters. Former Bush administration speechwriter David Frum said we could have won the war in Afghanistan with this one little trick (namely killing Osama bin Laden in December 2001 instead of May 2011). Eliot A. Cohen — a founder of the infamous neoconservative group Project for the New American Century — said now was a time for “for meticulous soul-searching” that is “without recrimination.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy