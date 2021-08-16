As US leaves Afghanistan, protesters gather at Lafayette Square near the White House
WASHINGTON (7News) — With the Taliban taking control of Kabul as the US prepares to leave Afghanistan, frustration poured out at a protest at Lafayette Square Sunday. "Why did you introduce us to all these progressive ideas? Why did you introduce us to liberty, to freedom, to freedom of speech, to right to life, right to education, right to work, and now you're handing us back over to Taliban?" said Spouzhmai Akberzai.wjla.com
