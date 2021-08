I really want to see more games that mix horror and turn-based combat. That said, taking your turn isn’t exactly scary. There are clever ways around it, though. With Sweet Home, the game offered very little healing, so every hit brings you closer to death. Other RPGs have managed to mix fear with turn-based combat well, too. Shadow Hearts used a few neat elements in its battle system, as well as some lethal consequences to your violent actions, to infuse a little terror as you take turns beating up foes.