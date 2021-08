Congratulations on your acceptance to Marshall Governor’s STEM Academy (Marshall Academy) for the 2021-2022 school year! We are excited to start the school year off with all our students in-person. These are extraordinary times and my hope is our academy classes will deliver, to every child, the excitement of being back in school reconnecting with friends and teachers. Together, we are a strong community of learners that support one another and provides the necessary caring culture so everyone will thrive.