Dogecoin Growth Based On 'Hype And Trends,' Those Calling For Moonshot Show 'No Understanding of The Market,' Says CEO Of Tim-Draper-Backed Crypto Exchange

By Madhukumar Warrier
 6 days ago
The growth of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) can be credited to “hype and trends” and people calling for the meme cryptocurrency’s moonshot have “no understanding of the market,” according to the CEO of Tim Draper-backed crypto exchange Unocoin Technologies. What Happened: Sathvik Vishwanath, the CEO of India-based Unocoin, wrote in a...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

