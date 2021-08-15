Former Wolves Trio Complete; Faas Shores Up Stangs Defense
OGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Luke Faas for the 2021-22 season. Faas (Eagle, ID) completes the trifecta of former Wenatchee Wolves to join the ranks of the Ogden Mustangs. A two-way defenseman with great decision-making skills, Faas separated himself from the pack as the weekend went along and earned himself a spot on the roster. He is one of seven players to sign during the Ogden Mustangs Summer Tryouts in July for the upcoming 2021-22 season.www.ogdenmustangs.com
