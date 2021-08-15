Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Former Wolves Trio Complete; Faas Shores Up Stangs Defense

ogdenmustangs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Luke Faas for the 2021-22 season. Faas (Eagle, ID) completes the trifecta of former Wenatchee Wolves to join the ranks of the Ogden Mustangs. A two-way defenseman with great decision-making skills, Faas separated himself from the pack as the weekend went along and earned himself a spot on the roster. He is one of seven players to sign during the Ogden Mustangs Summer Tryouts in July for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

www.ogdenmustangs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Ut#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing two players as potential options to fill in the team’s remaining roster spots. “Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” wrote Marc Stein in a post published to his Substack.
Footballpresspublications.com

Shoring up defenses might be ticket for Eagles, Flyers

For Eastwood and Lake to hold their own in the Northern Buckeye Conference, coaches know they have to shore up their defense. It is not that the defenses were bad last year, it is just that, how do you say it? “Defenses win championships,” right? That is especially the case when you have to defend against Otsego quarterback Joe Dzierwa.
BasketballWKYT 27

Trio of former basketball Wildcats win Olympic gold

TOKYO (WKYT) - Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Keldon Johnson helped Team USA win its fourth-straight gold medal in basketball, defeating France 87-82 on Friday. This marks the fourth consecutive Olympics that a former Kentucky player has helped the U.S. win gold. Tayshaun Prince did it in 2008, followed by Anthony Davis in 2012 and DeMarcus Cousins in 2016.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wolves stay perfect at Summer League, Jaylen Nowell, defense lead the way

Jaylen Nowell scored 26 points and the Timberwolves held the Bucks to 27.9% shooting as they continued their perfect start in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League with a 91-64 win over Milwaukee. Nowell, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, shot 11-for-22 from...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

West opens practice ready to shore up holes

Last year’s run to the Class 5A, Division I regional semifinals was led by a large group of seniors for Victoria West. The Warriors (8-4) graduated quarterback Blake Buzzell, running back Chase Patek and most of their defensive secondary after 2020. This year, they’re looking to reload and run it back.
Ogden, UTogdenmustangs.com

Cathey Picks the Stangs; Ready to Get to Work

OGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Darrien Cathey for the 2021-22 season. Cathey (Boise, ID) was a standout performer from the first shift during the Ogden Tryout Camp in July. He is also one of a trio of former Wenatchee Wolves 18U AAA players to make the Mustangs roster this season. This will be his first season at the junior level and he prepares for another big step in his hockey career.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Hawks to sign AJ Lawson to training camp contract

Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard AJ Lawson will reportedly be signing a training camp contract with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. Lawson, who went undrafted this year, played two games with the Miami Heat in the California Classic before joining the Hawks for the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 4.5 points, four rebounds and 1.8 assists in four games with the Hawks.
Winona, MNPosted by
QuadCities.com

Quad City Storm Sign Tommy Stang

Stang joins the Storm following an impressive collegiate career at Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota. During his final two seasons the Mendota Heights, MN native averaged a point per game and was named to the all-conference team during the 18-19 and 19-20 season. Sean Leary is an author, director,...
NHLogdenmustangs.com

Assistant Captain Back for One Last Ride; Pfalzer Returns

OGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Daniel Pfalzer for the 2021-22 season. Pfalzer (Indian Falls, NY) is now the thirteenth player and one of two captains (Jack Jones) to return to the Mustangs from the 20-21 roster. A north and south player, Pfalzer was tasked to shut down opposing teams top scorers while also playing big minutes on the powerplay, penalty kill and even-strength.
Ogden, UTogdenmustangs.com

Stangs Add Scoring Punch; Alonzo Joins Ogden

OGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Andrew Alonzo for the 2021-22 season. Alonzo (Bonney Lake, WA), one of the best all-around players to attend the Mustangs Tryouts this Summer, comes to Ogden after a long awaited recruiting journey to nab the heralded recruit from the Wenatchee Wolves program. His knack for the back of the net is premium among junior hockey and he is ready for the responsibility.
HockeySportsnet.ca

OHL to require COVID-19 vaccines for anyone attending games in Ontario

The Ontario Hockey League announced Friday that anyone attending games in any of its 17 Ontario-based cities -- including team personnel, arena employees and fans -- will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering the building. The policy does not extend to the team's three United States-based...
Football247Sports

DJ Graham now ‘completely bought in’ to defensive side of the ball

NORMAN, Okla. — DJ Graham is what they call an athlete. Put him on either side of the ball, and he’s simply going to make plays. So it’s hard to blame him if he still has the itch from time to time to play offensively at wide receiver, despite his permanent move to the defensive backfield.
NHLWDIO-TV

Former UMD defenseman Matt Cairns signs AHL contract

Former University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey standout Matt Cairns is heading to the American Hockey League (AHL). The defenseman announced he's signed a one year deal with the Rochester Americans, the AHL affiliate to the Buffalo Sabres. Last season he skated in 28 games for the Bulldogs, tallying...
NHLogdenmustangs.com

Potent Scoring Winger Added; Mater Signs with Stangs

OGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Cory Mater for the 2021-22 season. Mater (Anaheim Hills, CA) joins the Mustangs after an exceptional rookie year in the USPHL Premier as a member of the formerly known Anaheim Avalanche (now Long Beach Shredders). The talented scoring winger will be injected into an already high-octane group for the upcoming season after playing against Ogden in 20-21. His instant chemistry with Jake Meure and Bryce Miller was on display throughout the Mustangs Tryout Camp in July as Team White rolled to an undefeated weekend.
Sportsocscanner.news

Jersey Shore Blueclaws Some Fireworks Blow Up On Field

Lakewood: We are getting reports that during tonight’s fireworks some fireworks blew up on the lawn area. Unknown if there’s any injuries. PreviousPossible Suspect Pulled Over On Parkway For Impersonating Police Officer. NextBrick, Wall Police Impersonator Still on Loose. About The Author. Kerri Meyer Schulman on August 20, 2021 -...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets: Manitoba Moose Announce Evgeny Svechnikov Signing

A week ago from today, it was reported that the Winnipeg Jets were interested in signing the Detriot Red Wings’ former 2015 first-round pick, Evgeny Svechnikov, and Svechnikov was also mutually interested in signing a contract with the Jets. Many people were uncertain on how the Jets front office would...
Arizona StateParsons Sun

20 notes and observations from Arizona's scrimmage as Wildcats wrap up training camp

The Arizona Wildcats concluded training camp with a scrimmage Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits:. * The squad was split into blue and red teams. The blue team appeared to consist of players who project as first- and second-stingers, while the red team was mostly younger players who are still developing. The blue team could tackle the red team, while the red team could only “tag off” against the blue team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy