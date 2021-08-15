Former Wolves Trio Complete; Faas Shores Up Stangs Defense

OGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Cory Mater for the 2021-22 season. Mater (Anaheim Hills, CA) joins the Mustangs after an exceptional rookie year in the USPHL Premier as a member of the formerly known Anaheim Avalanche (now Long Beach Shredders). The talented scoring winger will be injected into an already high-octane group for the upcoming season after playing against Ogden in 20-21. His instant chemistry with Jake Meure and Bryce Miller was on display throughout the Mustangs Tryout Camp in July as Team White rolled to an undefeated weekend.