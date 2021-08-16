Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TCS employs more than 500,000 people. It's ready to ditch office life in India

By By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business
WLFI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn almost 40 years with Tata Consultancy Services, N. Ganapathy Subramaniam and his team hardly ever worked remotely. But when India announced its coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 — the toughest in the world at the time — his company undertook the enormous challenge of enabling hundreds of thousands of employees to work from home almost overnight.

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcs#Tcs#Tata Consultancy Services#Cnn Business#Indian#Deutsche Bank#Sap#Infosys#Idfc Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Mumbai
Related
BusinessLight Reading

Vodafone Idea-BSNL merger in India: Can it work?

The Vodafone Idea crisis is showing no sign of being resolved. One option being explored to save the operator from total collapse is a possible merger with state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The idea further gathered pace when Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, which owns around...
Businesstechgig.com

TCS is planning to scrap 'work from office' in India

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) has been operational for over 40 years. The company has not opted for. ever. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic, all the companies across the globe moved to homes with thousands of employees started to work remotely overnight. The shift from work from office moved to remote working in a single night and employees tried their best to get a hang of it.
BusinessForexTV.com

India Inflation Slows More Than Expected

India’s consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in July, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Thursday. The consumer price index rose 5.59 percent year-on-year following a 6.26 percent increase in June. Economists had forecast 5.78 percent inflation. In the same month last year, inflation was 6.73 percent. The...
Londonderry, NHnhbr.com

Foxx Life Sciences readies for more growth

As rapid growth continues in the pharmaceutical and bioscience industries, Foxx Life Sciences, a producer of single-use process equipment with locations in Salem and Londonderry, is finding itself in an opportune spot. Foxx says it has seen over 40% growth in nine of out 10 years, as the industries shift...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Report: Amazon is planning to get into the department store business

Amazon.com Inc. is branching out again, with reports today saying the company is on the verge of opening several large brick-and-mortar department stores in the U.S. The company hasn’t confirmed the move, calling the details of a report on the matter in the Wall Street Journal “rumors and speculation,” although the Journal said plans are already in action in the states of Ohio and California.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

People now spend more at Amazon than at Walmart

SEATTLE — Amazon has eclipsed Walmart to become the world’s largest retail seller outside China, according to corporate and industry data, a milestone in the shift from brick-and-mortar to online shopping that has changed how people buy everything from Teddy Grahams to teddy bears. Propelled in part by surging demand...
BusinessWashington Post

Amazon Investors Are Panicky. Stores Aren’t the Answer.

It has been a rough few weeks for Amazon.com Inc. shareholders. Since the company’s disappointing July earnings report, its share price has fallen by a double-digit percentage and its market value has dropped by a couple hundred billion dollars. Investors are worried about slowing e-commerce sales growth and profitability pressures at its key Amazon Web Services cloud-computing unit. And the benefit of the doubt that shareholders granted founder Jeff Bezos for so many years has apparently started to vanish now that he’s off to other adventures.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Financial World

Seattle’s Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in US

Amazon.com Inc., the Seattle, Washington-based world’s No. 1 online retailer, has been mulling an option to roll out large physical retail stores in the United States which in effect would be analogous to conventional departmental stores, as the online retail industry megalith appeared to have decided in favour of a strategic expansion into the brick-and-mortar retail, a Wall Street Journal news report had unveiled on Thursday citing unnamed sources given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.
WorldTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
StocksCoinTelegraph

Unicorns in crypto: A growing herd of billion-dollar crypto companies

The second half of 2021 just started and there is already a rise in the number of unicorns emerging in the crypto world as years of resistance towards crypto from mainstream investors start to fade. Since the year began, more than 50 cryptocurrency and blockchain-related projects have risen to the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
EconomyCNN

The picture for Chinese tech stocks just keeps getting worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — China's escalating crackdown on the country's once-mighty technology sector shows no signs of abating, leaving investors to wonder: Where does the market rout end?
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
WLFI.com

The housing boom could be losing steam

The economic recovery from the pandemic has produced a red-hot global housing market, sending prices soaring and generating angst for would-be first-time buyers. But signs are growing that demand could be tapering off as expenses rise. What's happening: High construction costs and supply shortages are weighing on confidence among builders,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy