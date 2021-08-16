The State We’re In: Eviction moratorium update
In this episode of NHPTV’s The State We’re In, (watch in full above) NHPR Reporter/Editor Casey McDermott outlines what the eviction moratorium is all about with Granite State News Collaborative project manager Melanie Plenda. After that, a discussion of what legal assistance is available to NH residents. For that story, we hear from Gabriela Lozada, NHPR’s Report for America Corps member. Gabriela’s focus is on Latin communities with original reporting in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?. She interviews Maria Eveleth, Fair Housing Project Director at New Hampshire Legal Aid in both English and Spanish.manchesterinklink.com
