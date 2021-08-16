Cancel
Drake Names Rick Ross "The Greatest Rapper Alive"

Cover picture for the articleDrake took to social media to show appreciation for Rick Ross, even going as far as calling him the greatest rapper alive. The OVO head shared an Instagram Story featuring the Maybach Music founder and Smiley, writing the caption, “@richforever @thareal_smiley the greatest rapper alive met my favourite rapper alive.” In the video itself, Rozay says, “Y’all know what it is, man. Right here, with family,” while the Canadian artist refers to him as “Big Boss.”

