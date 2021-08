When Nneka Ogwumike had every reason to shrink away from the spotlight, the Sparks forward kept a brave face front and center. Nursing a knee injury last month, she was still cheering and coaching her teammates during a six-game losing streak. She did media events as a star in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and spoke to kids about her experience in the movie. She never let on that she was dealing with the personal and professional disappointment of a third consecutive Olympic snub and the longest injury absence of her career.