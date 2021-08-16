Cancel
‘A linchpin’: Tributes paid after New Zealand hip hop artist Louie Knuxx dies in Melbourne

By Eva Corlett in Wellington
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Louie Knuxx<br>Rap artist Todd Williams, aka Louie Knuxx, was “really bummed out” to hear the Mercury Plaza food court was scheduled for closure to make way for the City Rail Link. 8 June 2016 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Doug Sherring NZH 10Jun16 - Todd Williams, aka Louie Knuxx, was “really bummed out” to hear the food court was scheduled for closure to make way for the City Rail Link. Picture / Doug Sherring Photograph: Doug Sherring/New Zealand Herald

Tributes are pouring in for New Zealand hip-hop artist Louie Knuxx, whose real name is Todd Williams, after he died of a heart attack, in Melbourne on Friday morning. He was 42.

He was running on a treadmill in his home gym when he died, his family said.

His longtime friend, writer and artist Dominic Hoey, said Williams’ death was made all the more tragic by the fact he had recently fallen in love and was financially secure for the first time in his life.

Williams began his music journey with New Plymouth hip-hop outfit Dirtbag District, before moving on to record label Breakin Wreckwordz, and then forming part of the Young, Gifted and Broke artist collective.

As well as finding success in the music community, he was also instrumental in supporting young people experiencing hardship in both New Zealand and Australia.

He started working with young people after some encouragement from Hoey, and while reluctant at first, Hoey said he took to it like a duck to water.

“The way he was with the kids was something else. It wouldn’t matter if the one of the kids was really into crime, or considered high-risk, or if someone was really sensitive and wasn’t talking, it didn’t matter, he would make them feel so safe,” Hoey said.

Williams returned to his home, Taranaki, in 2016 to take up a role as a youth worker at a youth facility, where he had spent time as a teenager, 20 years earlier.

At that time, he told Stuff , he had his own ambition to run a residential programme for young people. After arriving in Melbourne three years ago, he did just that. There, he worked alongside his brother Matt Williams to facilitate another youth support organisation called the Chin Up Project, which uses music and mentoring as a means of empowering young people.

Hoey set up a givealittle page to fundraise for the return of Williams’ body to New Zealand, so that he may be buried in Taranaki. It has now reached over $40,000 in donations.

“It’s such a weight off, and there will be some money left over so his whānau can not work for a while and just grieve,” Hoey said.

“He was such a linchpin in so many people’s lives.”

Hoey said he, and those close to Williams, would probably commemorate him with a tattoo – possibly of a duck, an animal Williams loved.

“On my 40th we had a party. The next morning I woke up and all these ducks were in the house and he was feeding them. He used to feed them out of his mouth,” Hoey laughed.

“If you look at him, with his tattoos, he looks so tough but he was such a kind, generous person. It’s tragic.”

