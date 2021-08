Martin allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over Washington. Will Smith had pitched three of the last four days and blew a save Saturday versus Washington, so Martin was brought in for Sunday's save chance. He gave up an RBI double to Ryan Zimmerman but worked out of trouble to convert his first save of the year. Martin has a 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 30 innings this season. Richard Rodriguez worked 1.1 scoreless innings for a hold, but it's unclear if the workflow Sunday is indicative of the current bullpen hierarchy in Atlanta or just a product of the matchups.