Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Another $29M To Palantir Stake After Q2 Earnings Beat, Buys DraftKings On Dip

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up 1.156 million shares — estimated to be worth about $28.78 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). Palantir shares closed marginally higher at $24.90 on Friday, just a day after they soared more than 11% as the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics firm beat Wall Street expectations for the second quarter earnings and gave an upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Benzinga

Benzinga

