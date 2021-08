The Mets dropped the final game of their series with the Dodgers in embarrassing fashion, falling flat on their faces in a 14-4 loss. Carlos Carrasco gave up six runs in only two innings, Max Muncy hit three home runs, and both Brandon Drury and Kevin Pillar pitched in the ninth. On top of all that, the Mets went 0-for-12 with RISP, squandering multiple opportunities for big innings. That about sums it up.