Latest epic Mets failure includes one baffling decision

Megill didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six. The rookie right-hander didn't pitch poorly, throwing 61 of 92 pitches for strikes, but Megill exited the game down 3-0 before the Mets got him off the hook for the loss. He has a 5.40 ERA over his last four starts and 20 innings, a far cry from the 2.10 ERA he held when that stretch began, but with Jacob deGrom (elbow) looking increasingly unlikely to pitch again this season and Noah Syndergaard (elbow) ticketed for the bullpen when he finally comes off the IL, Megill's rotation spot appears secure.