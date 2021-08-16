Latest epic Mets failure includes one baffling decision
Could one decision Sunday night have reversed the course of the Mets’ humiliating 14-4 loss to the Dodgers at Citi Field?. Maybe. We’ll never know. But among all the terrible baseball put on display during this lopsided series finale — another Carlos Carrasco implosion, more futility with men on base — it’s hard to get over Luis Rojas choosing to let Carrasco bat in the second inning with the game still (relatively) in reach.www.newsday.com
