Latest epic Mets failure includes one baffling decision

By David Lennon
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould one decision Sunday night have reversed the course of the Mets’ humiliating 14-4 loss to the Dodgers at Citi Field?. Maybe. We’ll never know. But among all the terrible baseball put on display during this lopsided series finale — another Carlos Carrasco implosion, more futility with men on base — it’s hard to get over Luis Rojas choosing to let Carrasco bat in the second inning with the game still (relatively) in reach.

