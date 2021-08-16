Football Team's Peyton Barber: Works with third-team offense

Patterson took 10 carries for 40 yards and caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 22-13 preseason loss to New England. The undrafted rookie out of Buffalo is competing with Lamar Miller, Peyton Barber and Jonathan Williams for one or two spots at RB behind roster locks Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. While Barber and Miller scored Washington's touchdowns Thursday night, Patterson was the only back on the team with more than 35 total yards. In terms of playing time, Gibson and McKissic handled the first quarter, followed by Barber early in the second quarter and then a busy drive for Patterson right before halftime (capped off by Barber's one-yard TD). Patterson continued dominating carries in the third quarter before turning things over to Jonathan Williams and Lamar Miller for most of the final frame. It appears that Barber and Patterson are leading the competition for RB depth spots. They'll continue the battle at training camp next week, leading up to an Aug. 20 (Friday) preseason game against Cincinnati.