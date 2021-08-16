Football Team's Peyton Barber: Works with third-team offense
Barber recorded six carries for 20 yards and a touchdown while securing his lone target for three yards in Thursday's 22-13 preseason loss to the Patriots. The 27-year-old was on the field for 14 percent of Washington's offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason opener, but he worked behind Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson. Barber was responsible for the team's only rushing touchdown but averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. He shed weight during the offseason but has plenty of competition for a depth role ahead of the regular season.www.cbssports.com
