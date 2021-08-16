Cancel
Clippers Trade Three Players to Grizzlies for Eric Bledsoe

By Dylan Hargis
The Los Angeles Clippers have traded point guard Patrick Beverley, point guard Rajon Rondo, and center Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for point guard Eric Bledsoe. Memphis acquired the point guard from the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this offseason in a trade. This deal acquires the dynamic point guard the Clippers have been looking for and also decreased their overall tax bill this season. The Grizzlies acquire three players they could potentially flip for more assets.

