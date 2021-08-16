Clippers Trade Three Players to Grizzlies for Eric Bledsoe

This week on The Long Two, the Grizzlies take low-risk fliers on two potential reclamation projects and Joel Embiid continues a superstar trend. While most of the NBA spent the last month working at a frenetic pace, the Memphis Grizzlies operated slowly and under the radar. Over the course of the last four days, Memphis used two subsequent trades to effectively turn Eric Bledsoe, whom it took on last month in the deal that sent Jonas Valanciunas to New Orleans for Steven Adams and a 2022 first-round pick, into Jarrett Culver, Juan Hernangomez, Daniel Oturu, Rajon Rondo (who seems unlikely to start next season in Memphis).