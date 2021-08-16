Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UPDATE 1-Thai Q2 GDP beats forecasts, but outlook cut as COVID-19 hampers recovery

By Orathai Sriring
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds detail, background)

* Q2 GDP 0.4% q/q sa vs -1.4% in Reuters poll

* Q2 GDP +7.5% y/y vs +6.4% in poll

* Agency cuts 2021 GDP growth outlook to 0.7-1.2% from 1.5-2.5%

* Sees 2021 exports at +16.3% vs +10.3% estimated earlier

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter from the first helped by exports and government spending even though fresh coronavirus outbreaks battered consumption and tourism.

The government again cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.7-1.2% from 1.5-2.5% as the outbreak and lockdown measures crimped domestic activity amid Thailand’s slow vaccination rollout. The economy slumped 6.1% last year.

Thailand’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far has seen a spike in cases and deaths, prompting tougher containment measures in Bangkok and nearby provinces in July before being extended this month, with lockdown areas expanded to 29 provinces - accounting for around 80% of GDP.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed, versus a forecast 1.4% drop in a Reuters poll.

From a year earlier, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.5% in the June quarter, beating the 6.4% rise forecast by economists, due largely to a GDP slump last year when the pandemic first hit.

The agency cut its GDP outlook for the full year to 0.7-1.2% from a previous forecast of 1.5%-2.5% growth.

However, increased exports, a rare bright spot in the economy, and fiscal measures have lent some support.

The NESDC now expects exports to grow 16.3% this year versus a 10.3% rise projected earlier.

But the agency predicts only 0.15 million foreign tourists this year, down from a previous forecast of 0.5 million. That compared with nearly 40 million foreign visitors in 2019.

Last week, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told Reuters that while a contraction was “unlikely” in 2021, it was possible if the lockdown got extended further.. The central bank expects 0.7% GDP growth this year.

The latest outbreak, which began in April, has accounted for most of Thailand’s total cases and deaths at a time when it was preparing to reopen more broadly to foreign visitors.

Thailand could see coronavirus cases double to 45,000 per day by early next month, even with the current lockdown measures in place, its COVID-19 taskforce said last week.

The government approved a further 500 billion baht ($15 billion) borrowing this year for relief measures. ($1 = 33.33 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
195K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Covid 19#Y Y#Nesdc#Bank Of Thailand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
thewestsidegazette.com

Pandemic Disrupting 2021 Growth Outlooks In Southeast Asia: Rating Agency Report

SINGAPORE — Emerging Southeast Asian economies face intense headwinds from continuous Covid-19 pandemic waves, S&P Global Ratings said on Aug. 19, adding that private consumption and services will be hit hardest. The duration and severity of the pandemic have been more adverse than previous baseline expectations. “As a result, we...
Businessraleighnews.net

Indonesia's central bank holds key rates at 3.50 pct

JAKARTA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's central bank Bank Indonesia (BI) decided on Thursday to keep holding its benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent to safeguard the Indonesian rupiah's exchange rate and support the economic recovery in the country. The deposit facility and lending facility rates were also held at...
Businessmix929.com

South Africa growth risks skewed to downside, say economists: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The risks to South Africa’s economic growth outlook are skewed more to the downside, according to economists polled by Reuters who cited disruptions from new coronavirus variants and extended softer commodity prices as potential challenges. Forecasts collected in the past week suggested economic growth would slow next...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan weakens past key level, set for biggest weekly drop in two months

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan slid through a key threshold on Friday and looked set for its worst weekly performance in two months, pressured by a much weakened official guidance rate and broad dollar strength amid growing risk aversion in global markets. The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers, buoyed by fears that the fast spreading Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4984 yuan per dollar, 131 pips or 0.2% softer than the previous fix of 6.4853, and the weakest since April 21. However, the weakened official guidance rate pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index higher again to 99, its highest since March 9, 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4950 per dollar and quickly weakened past the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level before changing hands at 6.5014 at midday, 67 pips softer than the previous late session close. If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost 0.38% to the dollar for the week, the biggest weekly drop since mid June. Traders said continued strength in the basket index could bring disadvantages to China's exporters, who are also facing rising raw material costs. "The basket index is too high now. The yuan has been trading sideways for so long, so it's time for it to move a little bit," said a trader at a Chinese bank. But several traders said it was too early to tell if the Chinese currency would catch up with losses seen in other emerging market currencies recently. They noted some corporate clients quickly emerged to sell dollars on Friday morning, slowing the pace of the yuan's declines. Separately, China left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday for the 16th consecutive month but that did little to dampen expectations that authorities will need to boost stimulus to counter a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. "We think pressure to relieve the financing strains of indebted borrowers will intensify over the coming months as the economy's strong rebound from COVID-19 starts to go into reverse," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. "As a result, alongside further RRR reductions we expect three 10-basis point cuts to the PBOC's policy rates over the coming year, starting next quarter," he added, noting any rate reductions are likely to be primarily aimed at reducing financial strains rather than supporting credit growth. Monetary easing should theoretically put downside pressure on the yuan in the short term, which would intensify if the U.S. Federal Reserve begins tightening policy soon, giving a further boost to the dollar. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 93.53, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5073 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4984 6.4853 -0.20% Spot yuan 6.5014 6.4947 -0.10% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.41% Spot change since 2005 27.30% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.84 98.89 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.53 93.575 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.5073 -0.09% * Offshore 6.6816 -2.74% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessCNBC

China leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected

China left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday for the 16th consecutive month but that did little to dampen expectations authorities will boost stimulus to counter a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. China kept the one-year loan prime rate at 3.85% and five-year LPR at 4.65%. Data this...
Businesshot96.com

Japan’s consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lower hydropower output to cap Bhutan's growth

Singapore, August 20 (ANI): Fitch Solutions on Friday revised up both 2020 estimate and 2021 forecast for Bhutan's real GDP growth to minus 1.8 per cent and 4 per cent from minus 2.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent previously. The 2020 revision was made after updated data releases showed...
WorldForexTV.com

Finland GDP Increases In Q2

Finland’s economy grew in the second quarter, preliminary estimates from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product increased a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent sequentially in the second quarter. In the first quarter, output dropped 0.1 percent. On a yearly basis, GDP grew a working-day adjusted 7.4 percent in the...
WorldForexTV.com

Romania GDP Growth Slows In Q2

Romania’s economy expanded at a softer pace in the second quarter, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in the second quarter, after a 2.5 percent growth in the prior quarter. On a year-on-year basis, GDP grew 13.6 percent in...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Thailand's GDP rose 7.5 pct in Q2, but outlook gloomy

BANGKOK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 7.5 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 compared with the same period last year, the state economic planning agency said Monday. The expansion is attributed mainly to a 27.5-percent increase in export and other sectors such...
WorldForexTV.com

Denmark GDP Expands In Q2

Denmark’s economy expanded in the second quarter mainly due to the progress in catering, culture and retail as activity recovered with the coronavirus pandemic subsiding, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday. Gross domestic product grew 2.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, after a 1.0 percent fall in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Thailand Q2 GDP better than forecast, full-year outlook downgraded

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy grew at a faster than expected pace in the second quarter helped by higher exports and government spending, official data showed on Monday, even as the country struggled with fresh coronavirus outbreaks and lockdown measures. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy expanded a seasonally adjusted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy