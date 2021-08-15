Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solomons, MD

Dragons set to invade Solomons

By MICHAEL REID mreid@somdnews.com
So Md News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a one-year hiatus, the fifth annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival will return Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Patuxent River. “Obviously this year is a whole new ballgame after COVID but we have a lot of new teams and new folks coming in and a lot of excitement around the event,” said Kristin Kauffman, who is the chair of the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival. “And it’s just a lot of fun. You don’t just see it just anywhere. You have to travel to see a dragon boat festival, so it’s pretty unique in our area.”

www.somdnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piney Point, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Solomons, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#Volunteers#Covid#Drag N#Amewas#Paddle Lrb#Bunky#Smcr#Michaelsomdnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy