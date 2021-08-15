Dragons set to invade Solomons

Following a one-year hiatus, the fifth annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival will return Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Patuxent River. “Obviously this year is a whole new ballgame after COVID but we have a lot of new teams and new folks coming in and a lot of excitement around the event,” said Kristin Kauffman, who is the chair of the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival. “And it’s just a lot of fun. You don’t just see it just anywhere. You have to travel to see a dragon boat festival, so it’s pretty unique in our area.”