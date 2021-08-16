Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 20:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 828 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carrizo, or 24 miles southwest of Show Low, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fort Apache Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
