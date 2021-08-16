Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Eastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 PM MST. * At 829 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of San Carlos, or 30 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Carlos Reservoir and Peridot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

