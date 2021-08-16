One Person Reportedly Injured in Ultralight Crash in Knox County
One person was reported as seriously injured in an ultralight crash in Knox County along U-S 50 near Monty Road east of Vincennes. The crash was reported around eight-40 Sunday evening. Indiana State Police, along with Vincennes Township fire and emergency crews are working on the incident. Reports say at least one person suffered severe injuries in the crash; an emergency helicopter was also called to the scene.
