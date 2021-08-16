Fundraising event held for Corpus Christi Police Officer who was shot, severely injured earlier this month

Community members gathered Sunday to raise money for Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez who was injured while on duty earlier this month.

Multiple businesses came together outside of Coral Bean Cafe during the 'cars and coffee' event taking place to raise money for Officer Dominguez and his family.

Chief Deputy Officer Anthony Sanders who is also the regional director for the Texas Fallen Officer Foundation says they were looking to have a fundraiser for Dominguez.

Once they heard about the cars and coffee event, they teamed up with other businesses to make the event possible.

"Spears south point equipment and rental services and politics teamed up to do the food, it was just a good gathering of all the businesses coming together to support the family and officer,” said Sanders.

Sanders also added that if the tables were turned Dominguez would have done the same for any other officer.

The family is currently accepting donations through GoFundMe to help with Dominguez’s medical expenses during this time.

