Buffalo, NY

Mayor Brown's team petitioning to get his name on the November ballot

By Saundra Adams
2 On Your Side
 5 days ago

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is making another push to get his name on the November ballot instead of just being a write-in candidate.

The spokesperson for the mayor's campaign said their team is petitioning to secure an independent line arguing that the real deadline to register a candidate is Tuesday, August 17.

It's unclear what their legal reasoning is.

2 On Your Side confirmed this late Sunday night after it was first noted by the Buffalo News.

Brown lost in dramatic fashion to Democratic Socialist Candidate India Walton in the June primary.

Since then, Mayor Brown has been campaigning for a fifth term as a write-in.

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

