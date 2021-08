In an example of how things in baseball can change on a dime, the Phillies went from 4 1/4 games behind in the National League East to being on top of the heap. When the Phillies ended their most recent road-trip last week, they were 4 ½ games behind the New York Mets in the National League East and were coming off a losing series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the last-place team in the National League Central.